Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario court extends Hudson’s Bay’s reprieve from creditors

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2026 1:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: A year after HBC’s collapse, some reimagined spaces and a lot of vacant stores'
Business Matters: A year after HBC’s collapse, some reimagined spaces and a lot of vacant stores
Business Matters: A year after HBC's collapse, some reimagined spaces and a lot of vacant stores – Mar 6, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario court has extended the reprieve Hudson’s Bay has from creditors.

Judge Jessica Kimmel has pushed the end of the collapsed retailer’s stay to June 30. Before the extension, it was due to expire on March 31.

A stay is a common part of creditor protection hearings. It prevents people from filing new lawsuits against a company or trying to recover debts from the firm.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

HBC lawyer Ashley Taylor told Kimmel the extended stay period will allow the retailer to assist with ongoing auctions of the company’s art and artifacts and the distribution of hardship funds to former staff, as well as prepare for a likely future court hearing meant to address a pension surplus.

HBC’s stay started last March, when the company filed for creditor protection with $1.1 billion in debt.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s since been extended several times as the company has worked to close its stores, sell and relinquish leases and auction off its 4,400 pieces of art and artifacts.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices