Why did the crown stay the charges against self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Canada’?

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Prosecutors say there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction against self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” Romana Didulo, offering new insight into why charges tied to a high-profile Saskatchewan compound raid were halted.

The explanation, provided by Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice, marks the first time officials have publicly detailed why the case did not move forward.

The case stems from an incident in which Didulo had been facing charges of failing to comply with an undertaking and intimidation of a justice system participant following a September 2025 RCMP raid in Richmound, Sask.

Police executed a search warrant at a decommissioned school where Didulo and her followers had been living since 2023, referring to it as the “Kingdom of Canada.”

Officers arrested 16 people and seized several imitation firearms during the operation.

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In a statement to Global News, the ministry said Crown prosecutors must meet a strict legal test before pursuing charges in court.

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“To move forward with a prosecution, Public Prosecutions must be satisfied that there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction and that it is in the public interest to continue with a prosecution,” the statement said.

“If either piece of this standard is not met, the Crown cannot move forward with criminal proceedings.”

After reviewing the evidence gathered in the case, prosecutors concluded that threshold was not met.

“Based on the evidence gathered, there was not a reasonable likelihood of conviction,” the ministry said, confirming a stay of proceedings was filed on the intimidation charge against both Didulo and Ricky Manz, owner of the former school that was raided.

Officials added the decision does not impact other matters involving Manz that remain before the court.

Saskatchewan Justice Minister Tim McLeod said the decision reflects standard prosecutorial practice.

“We understand that public prosecutions has come to the conclusion that there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” McLeod said.

“When that’s the case, the proper thing to do is to stay the charge.”

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Didulo and the group have drawn national attention for promoting conspiracy theories linked to QAnon, while residents in the small farming community reported harassment and intimidation in the months leading up to the raid.

Christine Sarteschi, a professor at Chatham University in Pittsburgh who has followed the group’s online activity for several years, said uncertainty remains about what comes next.

“I know they’re currently asking followers for places to live,” she said.

“It might be that she ends up wherever anyone will take her… and I do think the Richmound folks are worried about that.”

Sarteschi added the group appears to have diminished in size since Didulo’s arrest, pointing to lower engagement in recent online activity.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed that the former school remains unfit for occupancy.

In 2025, the agency issued an order requiring residents to vacate the property and fix deficiencies. Those orders remain in effect, with no further action currently planned.

A stay of proceedings halts the prosecution, but charges can be reintroduced within one year.