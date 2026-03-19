U.S. beats Canada in latest world happiness rankings

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8 comments

  1. Guevera
    March 19, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    Not a chance. These kind of phoney studies are the reasons people lose faith in experts.

  2. Les
    March 19, 2026 at 11:51 am

    “In the 2015 report, Canada ranked fifth but has since steadily declined, with 25th place marking its lowest ranking since the report was launched in 2012.”
    Gee, I wonder why?

  3. jazzy girl
    March 19, 2026 at 11:26 am

    Blaming social media….bahahahah!! Let’s do a poll amongst the homeless, broke, jobless and hungry people.

  4. Sebastian Grywacheski
    March 19, 2026 at 11:25 am

    what is this article? You can’t just blame it on social media, we’re the generation that grew up with Social media, it’s second nature to us, it doesn’t make us unhappy like it does for old people, we know how to use it to distract us from sadness.
    Why not blame the unhappiness on things like being unable to find work and start a career, the country’s promises to us as kids being broken, entering adulthood with no realistic mindset about starting a family of starting a family in the future, and this, an example of old people not taking us seriously when the world is nothing like when they were kids, but refusing to give us opportunities to modernise it.
    Where social media is a problem, it’s propaganda, and people telling eachother what to believe – usually your generations making mine depressed and infight.

  5. Kat Simmons
    March 19, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Canada’s happiness index has been sinking since 2015 – hmm you mean since Trudeau and the LPC took power? Since they opened the floodgates on immigration and created multiple crises in healthcare, housing, transportation infrastructure and services? This is no coincidence!

  6. Me
    March 19, 2026 at 11:05 am

    Ohhhh its not social media….nice try

  7. Dave
    March 19, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Elbows Up fools

  8. Rocco Spacamuro
    March 19, 2026 at 10:57 am

    So they are blaming social media for the younger generation unhappiness?
    Not housing prices, eroded purchasing power and high immigration making landing an entry job harder than winning the lottery?
    Interesting take

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Canada

U.S. beats Canada in latest world happiness rankings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2026 10:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Report suggests Canadians under 30 are less happy than older generations'
Report suggests Canadians under 30 are less happy than older generations
New data from the World Happiness Report finds Canadians under the age of 30 have become the unhappiest generation in the country. John Helliwell is a Founding Editor of the World Happiness Report. He explains what's behind the drop in life satisfaction among this age group – Dec 16, 2025
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A new report says Canada has dropped down to 25th place in world happiness rankings, as researchers highlight heavy social media use contributing to a sharp decline in well-being among young people.

The annual report published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford found that Finland is the happiest country in the world for the ninth year in a row, with other Nordic countries such as Iceland, Denmark and Sweden ranking among the top 10.

Canada slipped to 25th place after coming 18th last year, finishing behind the 23rd-ranked United States.

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In the 2015 report, Canada ranked fifth but has since steadily declined, with 25th place marking its lowest ranking since the report was launched in 2012.

Click to play video: 'Instagram to alert parents if their kids repeatedly search for self-harm topics'
Instagram to alert parents if their kids repeatedly search for self-harm topics

The report found that life evaluations among under-25-year-olds in Canada, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand have dropped significantly over the past decade, suggesting that long hours spent scrolling through social media is a key factor in that trend.

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As in previous years, nations in or near zones of major conflict remain at the bottom of the rankings with Afghanistan ranked as the unhappiest country again, followed by Sierra Leone and Malawi in Africa.

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