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Crime

Girl finds loaded handgun near pond in west Edmonton neighbourhood

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted March 18, 2026 7:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Girl finds loaded gun in west Edmonton community'
Girl finds loaded gun in west Edmonton community
Residents in Edmonton's Secord community were surprised to learn a gun was found by a girl and her father while out on an evening walk. As Gates Guarin reports, police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who may be connected to the weapon and where it was found.
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The discovery of a loaded handgun ditched in a public space frequented by families and young children has left residents in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Secord feeling disturbed.

“That’s absolutely staggering to hear that something like that would happen in an area like this,” Trina Finkle said as she walked her dogs in the area of where the gun was found.

“That just makes me feel very uneasy.”

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Edmonton police said a man and his daughter were walking near a pond in the neighbourhood last Wednesday, when the girl kicked a blue rag on the ground.

Underneath the rag was a loaded 9mm handgun. The father immediately called police.

The pond is surrounded by walking paths, a basketball court, and green spaces.

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Christopher Nelson, whose house backs out into the same area, saw police investigating the discovery.

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“Our online community then began to speak about it,” Nelson said. “Somebody mentioned that they had found a firearm.”

Both Finkle and Nelson say apart from small crimes every so often, their community is a very safe and quiet area.

“Even when it’s really, really cold you still see families out,” Finkle said. “They’re tobogganing, kids are playing, it’s just a beautiful place to live but it’s just really surprising.”

During their investigation, police obtained security footage from three days earlier on the morning on Mar. 8, showing a man getting out of a white car while carrying a blue rag.

“It is concerning, but Secord literally is very safe,” Nelson added. “It’s a very close-knit community, all of us have our cameras, we talk all the time, we don’t have any kind of incidences like this.”

“Finding a firearm in a public space can be alarming, especially when children are nearby. Thankfully, no one was injured,” said EPS Staff Sgt. Dan Furman.

“If you ever come across a firearm, ammunition or explosives, do not touch or move the items. Do not attempt to transport them to a police station yourself. Instead, call police so officers can safely secure them, which is exactly what this family did.”

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Police are asking residents in the community to check both their security and dash cameras from the early morning hours between 5 to 6 a.m. on Mar. 8.

Anyone who may recognize the person or vehicle is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

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