Toronto cop charged with accessing private police databases without authorization

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Toronto police say they have arrested and charged one of their own officers who allegedly accessed private police databases without authorization.

Police allege Const. Abbas Popal accessed the databases several times between January 2024 and April 2025.

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They say the 25-year-old officer has been charged with unauthorized use of a computer and was suspended with pay in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act.

Investigators say Popal has served with the force for about three years.

They say the case is not related to Project South, a high-profile organized crime and corruption investigation that led to charges against seven Toronto police officers and one retired officer.

Popal is scheduled to appear in court in June.