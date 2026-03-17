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Sports

Canada’s Kerri Einarson wins 5th straight game at women’s world curling playdowns

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2026 6:40 pm
1 min read
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson reacts to her shot against Denmark at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Calgary on March 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson reacts to her shot against Denmark at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Calgary on March 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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Kerri Einarson’s Manitoba-based team has won a fifth straight game at the women’s world championship with a 9-6 victory over Italy’s Stefania Constantini.

Canada was alone atop the standings at 5-0 ahead of Switzerland, Japan and Turkey at 4-1.

Einarson was to face Switzerland’s Xenia Schwaller in the evening session at Calgary’s WinSport Event Centre.

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The Canadians took control against the Italians with a four-point eighth end for a 9-5 lead. Italy shook hands after nine ends.

The top six teams at the conclusion of pool play Friday advance to playoffs. The top two earn direct entry into Saturday’s semifinals.

The medal games are Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Brad Jacobs on how Team Canada ended up with ‘bad boys of curling’ moniker'
Brad Jacobs on how Team Canada ended up with ‘bad boys of curling’ moniker
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