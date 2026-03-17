Canada’s Kerri Einarson wins 5th straight game at women’s world curling playdowns

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Kerri Einarson’s Manitoba-based team has won a fifth straight game at the women’s world championship with a 9-6 victory over Italy’s Stefania Constantini.

Canada was alone atop the standings at 5-0 ahead of Switzerland, Japan and Turkey at 4-1.

Einarson was to face Switzerland’s Xenia Schwaller in the evening session at Calgary’s WinSport Event Centre.

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The Canadians took control against the Italians with a four-point eighth end for a 9-5 lead. Italy shook hands after nine ends.

The top six teams at the conclusion of pool play Friday advance to playoffs. The top two earn direct entry into Saturday’s semifinals.

The medal games are Sunday.