IIU investigating after man accuses officer of police HQ assault

Manitoba’s independent police watchdog is investigating after a man accused an officer of assaulting him at Winnipeg police headquarters.
The Independent Investigation Unit says they were told last week of an incident that occurred early New Year’s Day.
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It says the man was arrested on New Year’s Eve over a court order violation and alleged he was assaulted during an “interaction” with an officer.
The agency says its civilian director has determined it is in the public interest to investigate.
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