Nova Scotia woman says exercise program for cancer patients changed her life

An exercise research program for cancer patients has been life-changing for an eight-year-old Nova Scotian woman.

After being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, Roberta Whiting says she lacked motivation to do much of anything, and had to rely on her wheelchair to get around.

That was until her doctor recommended the Activating Cancer Communities through Exercise Strategy for Survivors (ACCESS) program through Dalhousie University at the QEII hospital in Halifax.

“When you first start, it’s like, oh, I’m so tired,” says Whiting. “But as you keep going, your body says, you’re doing good, keep it up, keep going. And when you walk out of here, you feel good. You’re achy, but you feel good.”

Since starting the 12-week program back in December, she no longer needs her wheelchair and has gone up from lifting five-pound weights to now lifting 10. She has also been able to return to doing what she loves, which is baking.

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“I like baking, and I used to make bread, that was out, but since I’ve been here I’ve made one batch of bread, I made one bunch of tea biscuits and I also made a lemon pie,” she adds.

Aidan Nolan, the exercise physiologist and kinesiologist who runs the program twice a week, says he’s proud of the hard work Whiting is doing and how far she’s come since starting the program.

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“She’s always pushing herself. She’s always asking me for more things to do, even when she comes early and I can’t maybe work with her in that moment. She’s just over in the chair doing her warmup exercises, tells me exercises that she’s doing at home between classes,” he says.

He adds that her one goal coming into the program was to be able to bake bread again, and she’s already met that goal. Ultimately, he says, his goal for participants in the program is to provide them with the skills and confidence to continue exercising after the twelve weeks is up.

“It sounds bad, but your goal as an exercise professional is people don’t need you anymore. They feel confident that they can exercise by themselves. They’re not afraid of hurting themselves. They feel strong and capable.”

Since 2018, the ACCESS program has partnered the Nova Scotia Cancer Care Program and has seen over 500 participants come through the program. The program’s goal is to show the benefits exercise can have for people recovering from or seeking treatment for various kinds of cancers.

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“The ultimate goal is to give everyone access to this form of treatment that they can use to treat long-term side effects or the long term effects of their cancer or to help them as they’re going through treatment or to even get ready for their treatment,” says Dr. Scott Grandy, one of the co-directors of the Physical Activity and Cancer Lab.

Dr. Melanie Keats, one of the other co-directors for the program and an affiliate scientist with medical oncology, says becoming and staying physically active is important for cancer patients, especially when it comes to survivability, as well as improving physical and mental health.

“For some, it’s potentially a cure. But again, it’s about… the empowerment and the hope and feeling as though that you’re doing everything that you can to care for yourself,” she says, adding the goal is to have exercise included in the standard of care for cancer patients across the board.

“I think one of the biggest things for me is empowerment for a lot of patients,” she continues. “Where this can be very empowering, it can give you an ability to be part of your care, not just a recipient of your care. ”

Currently there are 30 participants in the ACCESS program.

As Whiting comes to the end of her 12 weeks in the program, she wants everyone to know about the program and the benefits it provides.

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“I’m 80 years old, and I think it’s good for no matter what age you are, if you can get into it. And I’m glad I was referred to it.”