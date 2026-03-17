Canada Soccer unveils men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup uniforms

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Soccer has unveiled its men’s uniforms for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on home soil and in the U.S. and Mexico in June.

A far cry from its previous turn at the pinnacle of soccer — when Canada didn’t have a new kit for the 2022 World Cup and was forced to wear a generic design — the team is going all out this time around as it prepares to host 13 matches in Toronto and Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s men’s World Cup team will don its new look, created by Nike, for the first time on March 28, when Canada takes on Iceland, and again on March 31, when it faces Tunisia at BMO Field in Toronto.

View image in full screen Canada Soccer 2026 FIFA World Cup kit. Canada Soccer

The team, which had a hand in designing the new uniforms, will wear a home get-up that draws on the country’s national colours of red and white and the symbolism of the maple leaf for a bold, distinctly Canadian look.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Its away kit, by contrast, represents a new face of Canadian soccer shaped by a recent competitive streak. Inspired by frozen landscapes, the all-black set boasts a cracked-ice graphic with a red-and-white logo accented across the chest.

Stuart McArthur, Nike’s senior design director, told The Athletic earlier this month that Canada’s players “want to feel deadly” on the pitch and didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts at collaborative design meetings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to show up, and impose ourselves on the pitch at the World Cup,” McArthur recalled hearing from players, adding that a competition at home warranted a more daring approach to design that acknowledges the team’s progress and burgeoning ambition.

Despite an underwhelming performance in 2022, Canada’s black away kits resonated, unearthing a sense of grit that players hope to channel on home turf.

“That black kit speaks volumes. It kind of has a sense of the dirty work behind it, where we’ve come from,” Sam Adekugbe told The Athletic in 2022.

Commenting on the reveal ahead of the team’s 2026 World Cup bid, Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch said:

“There’s a real pride in representing Canada. Our players understand the moment in front of us, including a World Cup at home and an entire country behind us. When we put this jersey on, it represents every place and every community that helped build The People’s Team. We take this responsibility seriously.”

The team was eager to break boundaries from the outset, Dominic Martin, director of marketing for Canada Soccer, said.

“Early in the process Nike asked Canada Soccer if we were comfortable for them pushing the envelope as it relates to the design of our kits, we gave them the green light to push forward with dynamic and innovative design,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Canada Soccer 2026 FIFA World Cup away kit. Canada Soccer

The uniforms are made from 100 per cent recycled textile waste and are Nike’s first elite performance apparel constructed entirely from used materials. They also incorporate cooling technology to keep players cool and focused in hotter, more demanding conditions.

Fans eager to get their hands on the apparel can shop the collection online.