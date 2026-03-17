Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba sports organizations would track under-represented groups under new bill

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2026 8:52 am
1 min read
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial amateur sports organizations in Manitoba may soon be required to track demographics and show efforts to make their sport more inclusive.

A bill now before the legislature would require bodies that govern sports to obtain demographic information on participants and report each year on efforts to boost participation from under-represented groups.

Sport Minister Nellie Kennedy says the aim is to see whether barriers — financial or otherwise — are preventing people from joining sports teams.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kennedy says details of the plan are still being worked out, and did not say how it might be enforced.

She says the government’s intent is to signal that inclusion is a priority.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say the government appears to be requiring groups to put in more work without any additional support.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now you’re putting another … responsibility and duty on sports organizations that are already struggling,” Tory Leader Obby Khan said Monday.

Kennedy said sports groups are already working on being more inclusive.

“They want participation in their sport. They want to ensure that children have the ability to take part,” she said.

“I think sporting organizations will be inclined to do this because they do want participation for children.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices