Manitoba sports organizations would track under-represented groups under new bill

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Provincial amateur sports organizations in Manitoba may soon be required to track demographics and show efforts to make their sport more inclusive.

A bill now before the legislature would require bodies that govern sports to obtain demographic information on participants and report each year on efforts to boost participation from under-represented groups.

Sport Minister Nellie Kennedy says the aim is to see whether barriers — financial or otherwise — are preventing people from joining sports teams.

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Kennedy says details of the plan are still being worked out, and did not say how it might be enforced.

She says the government’s intent is to signal that inclusion is a priority.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say the government appears to be requiring groups to put in more work without any additional support.

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“Now you’re putting another … responsibility and duty on sports organizations that are already struggling,” Tory Leader Obby Khan said Monday.

Kennedy said sports groups are already working on being more inclusive.

“They want participation in their sport. They want to ensure that children have the ability to take part,” she said.

“I think sporting organizations will be inclined to do this because they do want participation for children.”