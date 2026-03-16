Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Parts of B.C. to see wet, windy start to week as atmospheric river approaches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2026 9:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. sees brief sunshine ahead of forecasted spring break atmospheric river'
B.C. sees brief sunshine ahead of forecasted spring break atmospheric river
WATCH: B.C. sees brief sunshine ahead of forecasted spring break atmospheric river
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Residents in parts of British Columbia can expect a cold, wet and windy commute this morning as an atmospheric river approaches the coast.

Environment Canada issued a host of weather warnings for much of British Columbia over the weekend.

The weather office says an atmospheric river is expected to bring up to 150 millimetres of rain to some areas of the province by Wednesday.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and elsewhere are in for prolonged heavy rain that could mix with snow, which would swell rivers and cause potential flooding.

Much of the province’s central coast and parts of Vancouver Island are in for “blustery” wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour heading into tonight.

Environment Canada says B.C.’s north coast, covering Kitimat to Terrace, could see up to 30 centimetres of snow before turning into rain, with upwards of 70 millimetres expected.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices