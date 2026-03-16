Parts of B.C. to see wet, windy start to week as atmospheric river approaches

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Residents in parts of British Columbia can expect a cold, wet and windy commute this morning as an atmospheric river approaches the coast.

Environment Canada issued a host of weather warnings for much of British Columbia over the weekend.

The weather office says an atmospheric river is expected to bring up to 150 millimetres of rain to some areas of the province by Wednesday.

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It says Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and elsewhere are in for prolonged heavy rain that could mix with snow, which would swell rivers and cause potential flooding.

Much of the province’s central coast and parts of Vancouver Island are in for “blustery” wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour heading into tonight.

Environment Canada says B.C.’s north coast, covering Kitimat to Terrace, could see up to 30 centimetres of snow before turning into rain, with upwards of 70 millimetres expected.