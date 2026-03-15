Connor continues to fuel Jets playoff pursuit

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WINNIPEG – In a season for the Winnipeg Jets defined by inconsistency, Kyle Connor has been the exception to the rule.

The Jets’ star winger set a new franchise record on Saturday, passing Ilya Kovalchuk by registering his eighth career 30-goal season in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in front of 14,956 at Canada Life Centre.

For a Jets club still desperately trying to secure a playoff spot and find its rhythm, Connor’s effort — and production — against the Avalanche is exactly what Winnipeg needs to reach its goal. It also speaks to Connor’s consistency, and not just this season, but since becoming a regular with the team during the 2017-18 NHL season.

In fact, over his nine-year career, the only time Connor did not reach the 30-goal mark was during the 56-game schedule in 2020-21, shortened owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did, however, net an impressive 26 goals.

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“That’s obviously a big part of it, having consistency in your game,” Connor said. “And trying to bring that level every single night. With such a grind of a season, we’re obviously down to the wire here with the push that we need to have, and that needs to be every single night.

“It’s something that is tough to do. These games add up, especially at this part of the season, and to be able to be consistent every night is what you strive for, it’s what you hope for.”

Connor opened the scoring early in the second period, beating goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood at the 2:05 mark. The goal was set up by Mark Scheifele, who tied his own single-season career high with his 50th assist on the play, before recording his 51st on another second-period goal by Alex Iafallo.

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Jets head coach Scott Arniel has had a front-row seat to Connor’s development and believes the winger doesn’t always get the love and respect that his numbers demand.

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“I don’t know if everybody around North America recognizes how good, and what a great scorer he is,” Arniel said. “He has got an unbelievable release, and he has a knack for finding that open ice, and him and Scheifele with their chemistry, that puck comes off his stick in a hurry.

“As you saw tonight, it doesn’t take much, he just needs a lane to get that shot off. From my history here, the four years, if you watch him in practice or you watch him in games, he is a pure goal-scorer.”

When asked what allows him to reach the 30-goal plateau every year, Connor deflected the praise, giving an assist to his longtime centreman Scheifele and other quality teammates he’s played with.

“Health, obviously, plays a big part of it,” Connor said. “But we’ve had a lot of good teams, and I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of great players. Scheifele, he’s probably assisted on almost all of them. Before that, Blake Wheeler, as well as Josh Morrissey on the power play. It goes back to that consistency and just taking pride in that and just being a teammate that can be relied upon.”

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who turned in a stellar 28-save performance against Colorado, has been with the organization for Connor’s entire run.

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“It’s been an honour watching him,” Hellebuyck said. “I’ve kind of watched right from the start, so I’ve seen the skills develop. Just seeing the little things he’s picking up on and the speed and how much faster he’s getting every single day, it’s been a true pleasure.”

While Connor’s individual consistency is now cemented in the club’s history books, the Jets know they need that same strong effort from the entire roster if they hope to land a post-season spot. The Jets improved to 27-28-10 with the win, but remain several points out of the final playoff spot, with a few teams ahead of them fighting for the same position.

Perhaps a win over the first-place Avalanche, who dropped to 44-12-9 with the loss, will be the catalyst to a more consistent, collective effort for Winnipeg.

“We’re not (going to succeed) by six or seven people, we’re by committee — everybody has got to be doing this,” Arniel said.

“Prior to the playoffs, this is the hardest hockey you’re going to see all season long. If you’re not all in, you’re not going to have success, you’re going to be chasing games.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2026.