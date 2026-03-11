Hair salon appealing Quebec human rights ruling in non-binary discrimination case

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of a Montreal hair salon say they will appeal a Quebec Human Rights Tribunal decision ordering them to pay damages to a non-binary person for discrimination.

The team at Station 10 salon says it decided to contest the ruling after what it describes as a large outpouring of support since the controversy became public.

Alexe Frédéric Migneault says the past few weeks have been difficult as they navigated the fallout from the case.

“There is a small number of people who decided to take it upon themselves to really make me feel like I don’t belong and I’m proud to say that it doesn’t work at all,” Migneault said.

Last month, Migneault was awarded $500 in a decision from the Quebec human rights tribunal following a legal battle over a complaint against Station 10.

The non-binary person had objected to being required to select either male or female when booking a haircut appointment online. They had originally sought $12,500 in damages.

“The $500 is largely insufficient in my eyes for the impact that it had on my life,” Migneault said, adding they no longer care about going to hair salons and have since shaved their head.

Migneault now fears they may have to return to court after Station 10 announced it will appeal the ruling.

“We are (doing it) out of principles and out of the support we’re getting,” said co-owner Alexis Labrecque.

Labrecque said pursuing the appeal could cost about $10,000, far more than the $500 awarded, but said his community encouraged him to continue.

“We had so much support from stakeholders, whether it be clients, employees, people from the industry,” he said.

He said a law firm has agreed to represent him pro bono and that the salon has the backing of the Association Coiffure Québec.

Labrecque said the industry is seeking clarification on pricing practices.

“Traditionally, hair salons charge a price based on gender. So if we start adding on menu categories for non-binary people, what is the pricing going to be?” he said.

At Station 10, the salon charges one dollar a minute for a haircut, but other salons are concerned they may need to change how they operate.

Migneault said they are disappointed by the decision to appeal and say they do not have pro bono lawyers but are prepared to continue the fight.

“I fought this fight with everything I had, and if it’s not over, then it’s not over,” they said.

They accuse the industry of wanting to continue charging unfair prices to women and non-binary people with short hair.

Labrecque said he supports social change but believes it must happen gradually.

“Social change is good, is a good thing, but it has to be done progressively and people need time to adapt,” he said.

Station 10 has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the appeal. The salon says it has no issue with non-binary people and describes itself as a business open to all.