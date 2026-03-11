Menu

Crime

Dashcam video captures Burnaby road rage incident from August 2025

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 6:28 pm
An incident of road rage in Burnaby was caught on dashcam last August and RCMP has now released some of the footage. They are asking for help to identify the suspect.
Burnaby RCMP is hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a road rage incident from last August.

Dashcam video captured on Aug. 19 shows a man getting out of his vehicle near Dover Street and Royal Oak, approaching the victim’s vehicle and punching the driver’s side window, shattering it.

RCMP say the suspect then returned to the victims’ vehicle, grabbed a cellphone off the dashboard and threw it at the passenger.

The two occupants of the vehicle, the driver and passenger, were not injured, police said.

RCMP said the investigation so far has identified the passenger of the suspect vehicle as the registered owner and despite numerous attempts, police say that person has refused to identify the suspect.

“The video is hard to watch, and the violence displayed is simply inexcusable,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.

“We are confident that someone will be able to identify the suspect, and we ask that they come forward and speak to our investigators.”

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information that can assist the investigators to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2025-29201. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

