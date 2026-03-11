Dashcam video captures Burnaby road rage incident from August 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a road rage incident from last August.

Dashcam video captured on Aug. 19 shows a man getting out of his vehicle near Dover Street and Royal Oak, approaching the victim’s vehicle and punching the driver’s side window, shattering it.

RCMP say the suspect then returned to the victims’ vehicle, grabbed a cellphone off the dashboard and threw it at the passenger.

The two occupants of the vehicle, the driver and passenger, were not injured, police said.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP said the investigation so far has identified the passenger of the suspect vehicle as the registered owner and despite numerous attempts, police say that person has refused to identify the suspect.

“The video is hard to watch, and the violence displayed is simply inexcusable,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are confident that someone will be able to identify the suspect, and we ask that they come forward and speak to our investigators.”

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information that can assist the investigators to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2025-29201. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).