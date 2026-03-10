Sixty-year-old killed after collision in Lakeshore, Essex County

Send this page to someone via email

A sixty-year-old is dead following a single vehicle collision in the Lighthouse Cove area of Lakeshore, about 35 km east of Windsor.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Monday night around 9 p.m., officers from Essex County, along with Lakeshore Fire Department and Essex-Windsor EMS, responded to the collision on Mariner’s Drive.

Police say the 60-year-old was the lone occupant and no other injuries were reported.

Members of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement unit are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the vehicle before hand, witnessed the crash, or have dashcam footage to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous.