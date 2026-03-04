Menu

Economy

Middle East escalation driving gas price hike in Saskatchewan

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 7:01 pm
1 min read
Tensions in Middle East drive Sask. gas prices up
WATCH: With conflict raging in the Middle East, the impact on supply coming from the Strait of Hormuz is impacting gas prices in the province.
Saskatchewan drivers are in for a unfortunate surprise after further escalation in the Middle East.

According to Devan Mescall, a professor specializing in accounting at the University of Saskatchewan, 30 per cent of the world’s oil makes its way through the Strait of Hormuz.

With the supply being affected following the tensions in the Middle East, however, gas prices and other goods could be subject to inflation.

With unpredictability around how long the conflict will go on, it’s uncertain what the future effects on gas prices will be.

Sania Ali shares more details in the video above.

