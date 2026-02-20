Shaping Saskatchewan: Josh Morrison

With a decade of success, loyal customers and award-winning beer in Canada, Pile O’ Bones Brewing is ready to take the next step. The owners hope to expand their craft beer into other Western Canadian markets, sharing not only their products but also the community spirit that helped build their brand at home.

“We’ve seen continued growth and for us, we are going to continue to invest in those core brands, execute our seasonal game well, and we’re going to also try to take Pile O’ Bones to some of our neighbouring provinces and show them what Saskatchewan has to offer,” co-owner Josh Morrison says.

“Because we think it’s unique value that our products offer and we think Albertans and Manitobans are going to like it too.”

Morrison and four friends started out as home brewers, making beer in their garage. What began as a small hobby between friends grew into something bigger, and that’s how Pile O’ Bones was born.

The name Pile O’ Bones carries Morrison’s Métis roots and the history of the land. He also sees the brewery as a way to honour his heritage.

In 2024, one of their beers, Quark Strangeness & Charm, won the Canada Beer Cup as the best beer in Canada. For Morisson and his team, it was more than just a win, it was a reminder of how far they have come and how proud they are to represent Saskatchewan in the Canadian craft beer scene.

“We love where we are from. I lived in other places, and I think Regina is an amazing city. There are so many things going on here. The city has so much to offer, and we love this place. For us, to be a part of the community, adding to this place and building it up, is all we are about,” Morrison says.

He adds that the success of Pile O’ Bones is not just about great beers, it is also about creating something that brings people together.

