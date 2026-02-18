Canada wins short-track relay bronze

See more sharing options

MILAN – Canada’s speedskaters have won bronze in the women’s 3,000-metre short-track relay at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The team of Danaé Blais, Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin and Courtney Sarault reached the podium at three-tenths of a second behind South Korea.

Host Italy claimed silver at 0.093 seconds behind the Koreans.

Canada held the lead for long stretches of the final but eventually slipped to third place.

Boutin, Brunelle, Sarault and Alyson Charles finished fourth at the 2022 Beijing Games.

It’s Sarault’s fourth medal at the Milan-Cortina Games, and she becomes the first Canadian short-track speedskater to reach the podium four times at a single Winter Olympics.

For Boutin, it was her second medal in Milan Cortina and the sixth of her career, tying her with Charles Hamelin and Cindy Klassen as Canada’s most decorated Winter Olympians.

The bronze was Canada’s 13th medal at the Games and fourth in short track speedskating. The total later rose to 14 medals overall and five in short track with Steven Dubois’s gold in the men’s 500 metres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.