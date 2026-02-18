Menu

Sports

Keys to the Olympic women’s hockey final

By Donna Spencer The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2026 2:12 pm
1 min read
Ella Shelton (17) of Team Canada and Tessa Janecke (22) of Team United States battle in front of goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during second period Olympic hockey action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Ella Shelton (17) of Team Canada and Tessa Janecke (22) of Team United States battle in front of goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during second period Olympic hockey action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
MILAN – Canada and the United States will meet in the Olympic women’s hockey final for a seventh time — and for the fifth straight Games — on Thursday at the Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Canada holds a 4-2 edge over the United States in Olympic finals, but the Americans enter as favourites. They’re riding a seven-game win streak against their rivals, including a 5-0 shutout in a Group A game.

Here are the keys to the game for both countries:

CANADA

Puck management: Protect it and move it quickly.

Get inside: Generate more close-range scoring chances working the puck down low.

Goaltender: Need Ann-Renée Desbiens on her 2022 Olympic form.

Captain Clutch: A Marie-Philip Poulin goal energizes her teammates.

UNITED STATES

Pressure: Use speed to harry Canada off the puck.

The middle: Continue steering Canadian puck carriers to the boards when they cross the offensive blue line.

Goaltender: Aerin Frankel’s tracking will be tested with a lot of big bodies from both countries in front of her.

Good Knight: The U.S. is highly motivated to win gold for captain Hilary Knight in her Olympic swan song.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

