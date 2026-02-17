Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

More snow and freezing rain coming to Toronto, southern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 1:03 pm
1 min read
People walk past Pape station during a storm in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
People walk past Pape station during a storm in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After days of warming weather and gentler conditions, large parts of southern Ontario are set for another cold snap, which will bring more snow and freezing rain from Wednesday.

Weather warnings and advisories stretch from Windsor through Hamilton, Barrie and as far east as Belleville. They include fog, freezing rain and snow.

“The recent calm weather pattern will come to an abrupt end on Wednesday as a frontal system arrives from California,” Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell explained.

“Significant amounts of snow, freezing rain and even rain are likely across parts of southern Ontario, with the GTA in line potentially for all three.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An orange weather alert for the Kitchener area, for example, predicts “significant” freezing rain, with ice accretion of five to 10 mm likely. Winds could hit as high as 60 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

The prediction in Toronto itself is less severe, with a special weather statement for “hazardous winter conditions” including up to five cm of snow, reduced visiblity and ice pellets.

Some areas — and those that already have significant snow on the ground — could see more.

“The temperature at the surface and also a little higher in the atmosphere will play a crucial role in the precipitation type — and right now I would expect areas that stay mostly snow — (and could) end up with 15 to 20 cm by the end of Wednesday,” Farnell added.

Trending Now

“The highest snow totals will be where a winter storm watch is currently in place.”

Farnell said snow would giveway to ice heading west from Toronto into Hamilton, Kitchener and Guelph.

A messy winter weather system is set to hit parts of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
A messy winter weather system is set to hit parts of southern Ontario. Global News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices