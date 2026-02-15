Team Canada hockey watch parties on tap

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Toronto pubs are gearing up for a busy Sunday morning as Team Canada’s men’s hockey team takes on France at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics.

Several bars and pubs across the city are opening their doors and turning on their big screens for fans looking to watch the game.

The men’s qualifying round wraps up today, with Canada meeting France in Group A and Czechia playing Switzerland.

In Group C, Team USA faces Germany while Denmark takes on Latvia.

In midtown Toronto, O’Grady’s on Church is hosting a watch party starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets for the party are on sale on Eventbrite for about $4.

“Grab your friends, wear your jerseys, and enjoy the game with fellow fans in a lively atmosphere. Let’s make some noise and support our team together,” the pub said in it’s event listing.

Downtown sports bars Score on King and Score on Queen are also playing the game on their many screens for fans, also opening at 10:30 a.m.

“From King East to Queen West, we’re all in for Team Canada,” the bars said in an Instagram post. “Whether you’re looking for hockey, curling, figure skating, luge or slopestyle, we’re showing all the action from the Olympic Games.”

Other bars will also be opening their doors early for the game, which starts at 10:40 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026