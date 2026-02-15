Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Team Canada hockey watch parties on tap

By Fatima Raza The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 7:01 am
1 min read
Team Canada players celebrate a power-play goal against Lukas Dostal (1) of Team Czechia during third period of men's Olympic hockey action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Team Canada players celebrate a power-play goal against Lukas Dostal (1) of Team Czechia during third period of men's Olympic hockey action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Toronto pubs are gearing up for a busy Sunday morning as Team Canada’s men’s hockey team takes on France at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics.

Several bars and pubs across the city are opening their doors and turning on their big screens for fans looking to watch the game.

The men’s qualifying round wraps up today, with Canada meeting France in Group A and Czechia playing Switzerland.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross'
‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross
Story continues below advertisement

In Group C, Team USA faces Germany while Denmark takes on Latvia.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In midtown Toronto, O’Grady’s on Church is hosting a watch party starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets for the party are on sale on Eventbrite for about $4.

Trending Now

“Grab your friends, wear your jerseys, and enjoy the game with fellow fans in a lively atmosphere. Let’s make some noise and support our team together,” the pub said in it’s event listing.

Downtown sports bars Score on King and Score on Queen are also playing the game on their many screens for fans, also opening at 10:30 a.m.

“From King East to Queen West, we’re all in for Team Canada,” the bars said in an Instagram post. “Whether you’re looking for hockey, curling, figure skating, luge or slopestyle, we’re showing all the action from the Olympic Games.”

Other bars will also be opening their doors early for the game, which starts at 10:40 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices