Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian men’s curlers open with win at Games

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2026 4:15 pm
1 min read
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round robin session against Germany, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu). View image in full screen
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round robin session against Germany, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu).
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Brad Jacobs skipped the Canadian men’s curling team to a 7-6 win over Germany’s Marc Muskatewitz in the round-robin opener for both teams at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday.

Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert broke a tie with a pair in the ninth end but Germany answered with a deuce in the 10th. Canada had hammer in the extra end and Jacobs used it to make a nose hit for the victory.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Canada wins silver in short-track speedskating mixed team relay'
Canada wins silver in short-track speedskating mixed team relay
Story continues below advertisement

The Canadians are hoping to return to the top of the Olympic podium in men’s team play for the first time since Jacobs won gold in 2014 with a different squad.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada is one of the medal favourites in a 10-team field that includes top-ranked Bruce Mouat of Great Britain, defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden and Joel Retornaz of host Italy.

Rachel Homan’s Ottawa-based women’s team was scheduled to begin play Thursday morning against Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont.

Competition continues through Feb. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices