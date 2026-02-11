Canadian men’s curlers open with win at Games

See more sharing options

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Brad Jacobs skipped the Canadian men’s curling team to a 7-6 win over Germany’s Marc Muskatewitz in the round-robin opener for both teams at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday.

Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert broke a tie with a pair in the ninth end but Germany answered with a deuce in the 10th. Canada had hammer in the extra end and Jacobs used it to make a nose hit for the victory.

The Canadians are hoping to return to the top of the Olympic podium in men’s team play for the first time since Jacobs won gold in 2014 with a different squad.

Canada is one of the medal favourites in a 10-team field that includes top-ranked Bruce Mouat of Great Britain, defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden and Joel Retornaz of host Italy.

Rachel Homan’s Ottawa-based women’s team was scheduled to begin play Thursday morning against Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont.

Competition continues through Feb. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.