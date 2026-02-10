Olympic Notebook: Hockey royalty hits Milan Metro

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Canada’s men’s hockey players blended into the Olympic crowds Tuesday, taking public transit through Milan alongside commuters and fans.

Video of the excursion circulated on social media, showing Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby among the NHL stars packing into Metro cars and navigating busy stations while the team waits to open its Olympic schedule.

Canada does not play its first game until Thursday, giving players a chance to take in other events.

Several players watched Canada win short-track silver in the mixed team relay at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Tuesday.

The team’s low-key commute came the same day Sportsnet reported the hockey team had opted out of staying in the Olympic Village in favour of a five-star hotel in Milan.

Canada opens men’s hockey play Thursday against Czechia, beginning its bid for a first Olympic gold since 2014, the last time NHLers participated in the Games.

GOLDEN SLUMBERS FOR KOEHLER

In Livigno, Canadian moguls skier Ashley Koehler was beaming after her Olympic debut Tuesday, thanks in part to a long-overdue good night’s sleep.

The 22-year-old from Lac-Beauport, Que., had missed a day and a half of training due to a bout of insomnia at the Milan Cortina Games.

“Jet lag and anxiety, altitude — a mix of a lot of things,” Koehler said after placing 13th in the 30-woman first qualifying round. “My body just wouldn’t let me sleep. I would try to sleep, and it would just not work.”

That changed thanks to some medication from the Canadian team doctor. Koehler finally managed to catch some zzz’s, got in a training session Monday and had a solid eight hours of shut-eye before Tuesday’s competition at the Livigno Aerials and Moguls Park.

“I’m very zen,” she said with a smile.

While Koehler missed out on a top-10 finish that would move her on in the moguls competition, she has another chance on Wednesday via a second qualification round. The top 10 from there will move into the final later Wednesday.

— With a file from Neil Davidson in Livigno.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.