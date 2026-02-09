Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit to investigate west end fire fatalities

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday morning, just before 10 a.m., a massive fire broke out in a crowded home in the 300 block of Agnes Street. First responders assessed seven people at the scene and rushed five to the hospital.

By Sunday, the situation had turned fatal. An 18-year-old and a 48-year-old woman succumbed to their injuries. The other three other victims remain in stable condition.

Because of the loss of life, the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. And as of Monday, the house has turned into a memorial as investigators work to determine the cause of the blaze.

