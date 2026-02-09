Menu

Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit to investigate west end fire fatalities

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 7:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Major Crimes to investigate west end fire fatalities'
Major Crimes to investigate west end fire fatalities
Over the weekend, a massive fire around Agnes and St. Mathews claimed the lives of two women, aged 18 and 48. Due to loss of life, Winnipeg Major Crimes Unit is now involved.
Share

On Saturday morning, just before 10 a.m., a massive fire broke out in a crowded home in the 300 block of Agnes Street. First responders assessed seven people at the scene and rushed five to the hospital.

By Sunday, the situation had turned fatal. An 18-year-old and a 48-year-old woman succumbed to their injuries. The other three other victims remain in stable condition.

Because of the loss of life, the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. And as of Monday, the house has turned into a memorial as investigators work to determine the cause of the blaze.

For the whole story, watch the video above.

