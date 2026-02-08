Canadian biathlon team 17th in mixed relay

See more sharing options

ANTERSELVA DI MEZZO – Canada placed 17th in the biathlon mixed relay Sunday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Two-time Olympian Adam Runnalls of Calgary led teammates Jasper Fleming of Squamish, B.C., Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser and Calgary’s Pascale Pardis to a time of 1:08:37.1 in the 4×6-kilometre race.

France finished first with a time of 1:04:15.5 as Julia Simon hit her final five targets and left the range alone, powering her team of Eric Perrot, Quentin Fillon Maillet and Lou Jeanmonnot to the top of the podium.

Italy followed at 25.8 seconds behind, while Germany came third, finishing 1:05 behind France.

Runnalls, 27, skied inside the top 10 at various points during his three laps of the biathlon arena in Antholz-Anterselva.

He was part of Canada’s team at the 2022 Beijing Games that posted the country’s best-ever result in the event, finishing sixth.

Olympic biathlon competition continues Tuesday with the men’s 20-kilometre individual event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.