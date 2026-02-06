What’s behind the online diplomatic spat between the U.S. and Poland?

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. and Poland are currently in a diplomatic spat that resulted in Washington cutting all ties with the speaker of the lower house of the Polish legislature.

The spat became public Thursday, when U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose said the U.S. will have “no further dealings, contacts, or communications” with Włodzimierz Czarzasty, the speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish legislature.

Rose said this was being done over “outrageous and unprovoked insults” directed against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rose did not specify what those insults were but said Czarzasty had “made himself a serious impediment to our excellent relations with Prime Minister Tusk and his government.”

“We will not permit anyone to harm U.S.–Polish relations, nor disrespect @realDonaldTrump, who has done so much for Poland and the Polish people,” Rose said in his social media post.

Effective immediately, we will have no further dealings, contacts, or communications with Marshal of the Sejm Czarzasty, whose outrageous and unprovoked insults directed against President Trump @POTUS has made himself a serious impediment to our excellent relations with Prime… — Ambasador Tom Rose (@USAmbPoland) February 5, 2026

When one user based in Poland told Rose to “stop getting involved in Polish politics and domestic affairs,” Rose replied with, “Anyone who insults and denigrates my president is interfering in my politics!! You do not tolerate being insulted and neither will we.”

Czarzasty later said in a post the dispute arose from his refusal to support Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, which Trump has publicly said he thinks he should receive.

“In line with my values, I stood up for Polish soldiers fighting on missions and did not support the nomination of President @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Czarzasty said.

The speaker added that while he respects the U.S. as a key partner for Poland, he will not change his position on the subject.

Czarzasty is one of the leaders of a left-wing party in the liberal government led by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The row escalated when Tusk weighed in on the issue, telling Rose in a social media post that “allies should respect, not lecture, each other.”

“At least this is how we, here in Poland, understand partnership,” Tusk said, prompting Czarzasty to thank him for the support.

Mr.Ambassador Rose, allies should respect, not lecture, each other. At least this is how we, here in Poland, understand partnership. Panie Ambasadorze Rose, sojusznicy powinni się szanować, a nie pouczać. Przynajmniej tak w Polsce rozumiemy partnerstwo. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) February 5, 2026

Ever since Trump came to power, Poland has had to walk a fine line between defending its European allies while not upsetting its most powerful ally, the United States, on which peace in neighbouring Ukraine depends.

Rose said Tusk’s response was “thoughtful and well-articulated” but said it was “surely” intended for Czarzasty. The ambassador said to Tusk that Czarzasty’s “despicable, disrespectful and insulting comments about President Trump” would be “damaging” for the Polish government.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister —

I’m assuming your thoughtful and well-articulated message was sent to me by mistake, because surely you intended it for the Speaker of the Sejm, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, who’s despicable, disrespectful and insulting comments about President Trump @POTUS… https://t.co/wkcepBNJnS — Ambasador Tom Rose (@USAmbPoland) February 5, 2026

He went on to say he had “nothing but the greatest respect and admiration” for Tusk, calling him “a model ally and great friend of the United States.”

“And I know you agree that insulting and degrading the @realDonaldTrump President of the United States — the greatest friend Poland has ever had in the White House, is the last thing any Polish leader should do,” he added.