Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Frank Stronach’s lawyer plans application for stay of proceedings

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 5, 2026 6:15 am
2 min read
Frank Stronach arrives at a Toronto courthouse on Feb. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Frank Stronach arrives at a Toronto courthouse on Feb. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Frank Stronach’s lawyer questioned a Peel police officer in court as she says she’s submitted a stay application, alleging concerns some of the witnesses may have been coached by the Crown.

Defence counsel Leora Shemesh made the allegations as part of an abuse of process motion.

The motion and allegations came two days after the trial was initially delayed after Shemesh said the defence received “voluminous” disclosure and needed to go through it.

Shemesh told the court this “11th hour” disclosure included new statements from all the complainants, and notes from Peel Regional Police officer Gabe DiNardo. DiNardo attended one of the witness preparation meetings.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Malloy granted a request by Shemesh to question DiNardo, which is part of the stay application. The questioning has surrounded a Jan. 20 meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to granting Shemesh’s request to question, Crown prosecutors objected. They argued that allowing examination of the officer before questioning witnesses would be an “extreme error.” They also suggested there was “no basis” for any abuse of process.

Shemesh said if she asks for a stay, it would happen at the end of the trial.

Trending Now

Stronach’s case in Toronto, in which he faces a dozen charges from seven complainants, is being heard in a judge-only trial presided over by Molloy.

The case against Stronach is one of two, with a separate one to take place later this spring in Newmarket, Ont.

The 93-year-old billionaire was first arrested in 2024 by Peel Regional Police over sexual assault allegations that date back decades.

Peel police originally charged Stronach with 18 offences involving 13 complainants in one single case, but it has since been separated into two.

His trial in Toronto involves charges including sexual assault and indecent assault.

— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald and The Canadian Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices