Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. government appoints former RCMP officer to bridge extortion communications

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 3:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor pushes Ottawa for action on extortion violence'
Surrey mayor pushes Ottawa for action on extortion violence
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke is in Ottawa urging the federal government for more support in her city's fight against extortion violence. She speaks with Global News Morning about her appeal for help.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government has appointed a former RCMP officer to lead a community advisory group on extortion.

Premier David Eby and Nina Krieger, the minister of public safety and solicitor general, have appointed Paul Dadwal to close any gaps between police officers and the community about the work being done to combat extortion, especially in Surrey.

“We face a crisis caused by criminals demanding money from businesses and shooting up homes,” Eby said in a statement.

“Perhaps you are a victim, or maybe you know someone who is, or maybe you’ve heard gunshots in your neighbourhood. As a dad to three children, I know that every family needs security at home. It’s fundamental.”

Eby has previously expressed concern about the lack of communication between law enforcement and the community. The community advisory group is meant to close that gap.

Story continues below advertisement

“Paul Dadwal will lead this group,” Eby said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He has years of senior police experience, including service with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. He knows how to combat crime, as well as how to connect with a community. He will lead efforts to ensure we are exploring all ideas related to policing, community and communication and share them with police to ensure we fight this crime with everything we’ve got.”

Click to play video: 'Eby demands more action on extortion crisis'
Eby demands more action on extortion crisis

Krieger echoed Eby’s statement, saying the safety of people in Surrey and all communities who have been targeted with extortion is the government’s top priority.

Trending Now

“The community advisory group on extortion is being created to strengthen communication and trust between the community and law enforcement, including the B.C. Extortion Task Force and local police,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The advisory group will listen to community concerns, identify emerging issues and relay them to law enforcement and government so people are heard, supported and safe. It will also support the communication of information from law enforcement to the community.”

Meanwhile, Surrey’s Mayor Brenda Locke is in Ottawa to push the federal government for more action on the extortion crisis.

Locke told Global News Morning that she is meeting with many stakeholders, including the federal minister of immigration.

She wants the federal government to declare a national state of emergency and appoint a national extortion commissioner.

“Everybody is acknowledging the state of the challenges we’re facing in Surrey,” Locke said.

“We really just all need to band together — the city, the province and the federal governments — and I do get the sense that everyone is taking this as a very, very high priority.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices