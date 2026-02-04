B.C. government appoints former RCMP officer to bridge extortion communications

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has appointed a former RCMP officer to lead a community advisory group on extortion.

Premier David Eby and Nina Krieger, the minister of public safety and solicitor general, have appointed Paul Dadwal to close any gaps between police officers and the community about the work being done to combat extortion, especially in Surrey.

“We face a crisis caused by criminals demanding money from businesses and shooting up homes,” Eby said in a statement.

“Perhaps you are a victim, or maybe you know someone who is, or maybe you’ve heard gunshots in your neighbourhood. As a dad to three children, I know that every family needs security at home. It’s fundamental.”

Eby has previously expressed concern about the lack of communication between law enforcement and the community. The community advisory group is meant to close that gap.

“Paul Dadwal will lead this group,” Eby said.

“He has years of senior police experience, including service with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. He knows how to combat crime, as well as how to connect with a community. He will lead efforts to ensure we are exploring all ideas related to policing, community and communication and share them with police to ensure we fight this crime with everything we’ve got.”

Eby demands more action on extortion crisis

Krieger echoed Eby’s statement, saying the safety of people in Surrey and all communities who have been targeted with extortion is the government’s top priority.

“The community advisory group on extortion is being created to strengthen communication and trust between the community and law enforcement, including the B.C. Extortion Task Force and local police,” she said.

“The advisory group will listen to community concerns, identify emerging issues and relay them to law enforcement and government so people are heard, supported and safe. It will also support the communication of information from law enforcement to the community.”

Meanwhile, Surrey’s Mayor Brenda Locke is in Ottawa to push the federal government for more action on the extortion crisis.

Locke told Global News Morning that she is meeting with many stakeholders, including the federal minister of immigration.

She wants the federal government to declare a national state of emergency and appoint a national extortion commissioner.

“Everybody is acknowledging the state of the challenges we’re facing in Surrey,” Locke said.

“We really just all need to band together — the city, the province and the federal governments — and I do get the sense that everyone is taking this as a very, very high priority.”