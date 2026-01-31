Menu

Canada

14-year-old dead in Oxford County after snowmobile, pickup truck collide

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 31, 2026 2:56 pm
1 min read
A 14-year-old has died after a collision involving a snowmobile and a pickup truck in Zorra Township Saturday morning, prompting an investigation by Oxford County OPP. View image in full screen
A 14-year-old has died after a collision involving a snowmobile and a pickup truck in Zorra Township Saturday morning, prompting an investigation by Oxford County OPP. Spencer Colby/ CP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Oxford County on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., OPP officers and emergency services responded to a report of a collision involving a snowmobile and a pickup truck at the intersection of Road 92 and 23rd Line in Zorra Township.

The snowmobile operator, a 14-year-old, was transported to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

Road 92 will remain closed between 19th Line and 23rd Line for several hours while an investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP.

