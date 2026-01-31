14-year-old dead in Oxford County after snowmobile, pickup truck collide

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Oxford County on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., OPP officers and emergency services responded to a report of a collision involving a snowmobile and a pickup truck at the intersection of Road 92 and 23rd Line in Zorra Township.

The snowmobile operator, a 14-year-old, was transported to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

Road 92 will remain closed between 19th Line and 23rd Line for several hours while an investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP.