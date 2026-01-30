Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Corus to seek court approval of recapitalization plan after shareholder vote narrowly fails

By Staff Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 12:57 pm
2 min read
The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is shown on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin View image in full screen
The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is shown on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News, said Friday the company intends to seek Court approval of a previously announced recapitalization plan after it failed to pass in a vote of shareholders.

While over 99 per cent of Senior Noteholders and Class A shareholders voted in favour of the recapitalization plan, only 29.8 per cent of Class B shareholders voted. Of those who voted, 61.2 per cent voted in favor of the deal, falling short of the two-thirds required.

“We continue to strongly believe that the Recapitalization Transaction is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of Corus and its stakeholders. It represents the best viable option to secure Corus’ future while preserving the most shareholder value,” said Mark Hollinger, Independent Lead Director of the Board. “In other restructuring scenarios, it is unlikely that shareholders will recover any amounts.”

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A court hearing where Corus will seek approval of the recapitalization plan is scheduled for March 12, 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

Corus Entertainment reached the proposed deal with its secured lenders in November, as an attempt to restructure the company’s $1.1 billion of debt. A move it said would significantly strengthen its financial position. The deal is subject to CRTC and court approval.

The deal included a reduction of total debt and liabilities by more than $500 million and a slashing of annual cash interest by up to $40 million.

“The proposed transaction will solidify our financial foundation and position Corus for the long-term,” said John Gossling, Corus Entertainment Chief Executive Officer, when the proposed recapitalization was proposed in November 2025.

Trending Now

Faced with declining advertising revenue, heightened competition from streaming services and a challenging regulatory environment, Corus has undergone a series of cost-cutting measures in recent years, including layoffs.

The company previously said the new deal would provide the company with more flexibility and liquidity as it continues to seek cost efficiencies while exploring new opportunities in growth areas, such as digital media.

“In addition to right-sizing the balance sheet, we intend to continue executing our strategic plan. This includes focusing on attractive opportunities or partnerships to enhance revenue and value, including through a focus on digital services and products, as well as maintaining discipline over costs and cash management, and finding additional operational efficiencies,” Mr. Gossling said in November 2025.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices