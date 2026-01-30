Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Drug alert issued for medetomidine in Saskatoon

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 10:04 am
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says dangerous drugs in the community of Saskatoon that which may contain fentanyl, medetomidine, or other unknown substances. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says dangerous drugs in the community of Saskatoon that which may contain fentanyl, medetomidine, or other unknown substances. Ministry of Health
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health has released another drug alert regarding medetomidine, a veterinary sedative not reactive to naloxone and increasingly found in opioids.

The drug is often sold as fentanyl and is approximately 20 times stronger.

Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says many users are unaware of the medetomidine in the drugs they buy, causing regular users of fentanyl who have not built up a tolerance to overdose.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“These people end up being unsuspected victims of unregulated drug supply,” PHR paramedic Stacia Robinson said.

The last drug alert for medetomidine in the area was in November 2025.

Robinson says contaminants are common and dangerous, but drug users are responding to the alerts.

Trending Now

“People get concerned and it encourages them to come get their drugs tested because they don’t want to end up in the same boat,” Robinson said.

Story continues below advertisement

This week, medetomidine-related poisonings in B.C. led to a new single-day record of 256 drug poisoning calls for paramedics there.

Medetomidine can cause a dangerously low heart rate, slowed breathing and changes to blood pressure and can result in prolonged sedation.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices