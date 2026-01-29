More caregivers in Quebec eligible for compensation under new home health policy

Quebec is launching a new home health-care policy that will make some family caregivers eligible for government funding.
Health Minister Sonia Bélanger says the policy is aimed at improving services to enable people to live at home as long as possible.
Get weekly health news
The policy will include expanding a program that grants people an allowance to pay for assistance in their home.
Bélanger says this change means some caregivers can be recognized as service providers under the program.
The budget for this allowance is being increased by $1.1 million immediately, with additional funding of $22.2 million planned for next year.
The government says it is investing more than $107 million in the new measures.
Bélanger says nearly 400,000 Quebecers already receive health-care support at home, representing a significant increase in recent years.
- Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump heritage site enjoys boost after shout out on ‘The Pitt’
- What is Nipah virus? What to know about the disease as India faces outbreak
- Pizza Pops contaminated with E. coli tied to 7 hospitalizations, data shows
- Pizza Pops E. coli recall grows as roughly a dozen products now hit
Comments