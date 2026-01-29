Menu

Health

More caregivers in Quebec eligible for compensation under new home health policy

By Katrine Desautels The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2026 1:22 pm
1 min read
Quebec cabinet minister Sonia Belanger responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec cabinet minister Sonia Belanger responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Quebec is launching a new home health-care policy that will make some family caregivers eligible for government funding.

Health Minister Sonia Bélanger says the policy is aimed at improving services to enable people to live at home as long as possible.

The policy will include expanding a program that grants people an allowance to pay for assistance in their home.

Bélanger says this change means some caregivers can be recognized as service providers under the program.

The budget for this allowance is being increased by $1.1 million immediately, with additional funding of $22.2 million planned for next year.

The government says it is investing more than $107 million in the new measures.

Bélanger says nearly 400,000 Quebecers already receive health-care support at home, representing a significant increase in recent years.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

