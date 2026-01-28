Canada’s Governor General will visit Greenland next week

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is set to visit Greenland, Denmark and Norway amid rising tensions over U.S. threats to the sovereignty of Greenland.
She will be in Norway from Feb. 2 to 4, according to a statement from her office.
After, Simon will be travelling to Denmark and Greenland from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, meeting with both Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.
While in Greenland, she will open the new Canadian Consulate in Nuuk.
Simon was an ambassador to Denmark from 1999 to 2001.
Only one Canadian governor general has ever travelled to Greenland: in 1982.
More to come.
