Canada

Canada’s Governor General will visit Greenland next week

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inuit leaders push for Canada to protect its Arctic sovereignty'
Inuit leaders push for Canada to protect its Arctic sovereignty
U.S. President Donald Trump's push to acquire Greenland has raised concerns about Canada's ability to protect its Arctic sovereignty. Melissa Ridgen explains what Inuit leaders and defence experts say the federal government needs to do.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is set to visit Greenland, Denmark and Norway amid rising tensions over U.S. threats to the sovereignty of Greenland.

She will be in Norway from Feb. 2 to 4, according to a statement from her office.

After, Simon will be travelling to Denmark and Greenland from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, meeting with both Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

While in Greenland, she will open the new Canadian Consulate in Nuuk.

Simon was an ambassador to Denmark from 1999 to 2001.

Only one Canadian governor general has ever travelled to Greenland: in 1982.

More to come.

