Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some Kashechewan First Nation residents test positive for parasite amid evacuation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2026 12:34 pm
2 min read
A tattered Kashechewan First Nation flag flies outside St. Paul's Anglican church in northern Ontario Sunday, Oct. 30, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
A tattered Kashechewan First Nation flag flies outside St. Paul's Anglican church in northern Ontario Sunday, Oct. 30, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH DPI
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A least 28 people from a northern Ontario First Nation that was largely evacuated after the failure of its water system have tested positive for a parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness, community officials said.

Testing showed that 28 people from Kashechewan First Nation have cryptosporidium and two of them also have another parasite called dientamoeba fragilis, the community’s executive director Tyson Wesley said.

An additional person tested positive only for dientamoeba fragilis.

The exact cause of the infections is under investigation but both parasites have been linked to contaminated water and food, among other sources.

About 400 people remain in their homes in the 2,200-member community after failures of local water supply and sewage systems forced hundreds to evacuate.

Officials at the fly-in community on the western shore of James Bay declared a state of emergency on Jan. 4 after infrastructure damage created an urgent public health and safety issue, with sewage creeping into people’s homes and contaminating fresh water systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Indigenous Services Canada said repairs to the community’s water treatment plant have been completed and it is operational, but residents are still advised not to consume the water while more testing is done.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The department said cryptosporidium causes gastrointestinal symptoms and most cases resolve on their own over a couple of weeks without medication, although some people may need antimicrobial treatment.

It said the parasite is transmittable and health officials are investigating its cause in Kashechewan.

“Sources for the cryptosporidium parasite vary widely and can be found in the environment such as soil, lake water, and animal feces,” department spokesperson Eric Head said in an emailed statement.

“People can become infected when they ingest water or food that has been contaminated with infected feces, or through direct contact with someone who is sick when hand hygiene is suboptimal.”

Trending Now

He said rest and fluid replacement to prevent dehydration are usually enough to treat the infection.

“Most cases resolve on their own over a couple of weeks without the need for medication,” Head wrote.

“However, antimicrobial treatment may be needed for immunocompromised individuals, young infants, and elders with severe symptoms in consultation with (an) infectious disease specialist.”

Head said public health officials are taking the illnesses very seriously, and Indigenous Services Canada and public health officials in Ontario are working closely with Kashechewan leadership to address the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

Two federal public health professionals are in the community this week, in addition to the existing health care provided by nursing staff and a physician from the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority, he added.

The Ontario government has said that all residents who requested evacuation have departed Kashechewan as of Sunday.

Niagara Falls, Ont., is hosting more than 800 people from Kashechewan in two hotels, while others have been evacuated to Timmins, Kapuskasing and Kingston.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices