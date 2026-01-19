Foligno’s hat trick pushes Wild past Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Marcus Foligno registered his first career hat trick as the Minnesota Wild topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Monday.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and set up another for Minnesota (28-13-9), which got a goal and an assist from Ryan Hartman. Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber and Kirill Kaprizov each chipped in two assists. Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves.

Auston Matthews, with a goal and an assist, John Tavares and Nick Robertson replied for Toronto (24-17-8), which saw its seven-game home winning streak snapped. Joseph Woll allowed five goals on 29 shots in 40 minutes of work. Dennis Hildeby played the third period and finished with eight saves.

Minnesota led 2-1 after the first before Foligno tipped his fourth goal of the season past Woll at 6:53 of the second.

Tarasenko then added his second of the night — and 11th overall — less than two minutes later when he took a stretch pass from Hughes and beat Woll low on the blocker side for a 4-1 advantage.

Foligno made it 5-1 on another deflection late in the period on a power play. Robertson and Matthews scored in the third before the 34-year-old Foligno iced it into the empty net for the hat trick.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Matthew Knies (lower-body injury) played despite missing the morning skate. Fellow winger William Nylander (groin) didn’t dress after leaving Thursday’s 6-5 overtime road loss to the Vegas Golden Knights and sitting out Saturday’s 4-3 OT victory against the Winnipeg Jets.

Wild: Head coach John Hynes rolled out a lineup minus five injured regulars. Matt Boldy (undisclosed), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and Marcus Johansson (lower body) are sidelined up front, while the defence corps is minus Jonas Brodin (lower body) and Zach Bogosian (undisclosed).

KEY MOMENT

Toronto cut Minnesota’s lead to 2-1 late in the first when Tavares scored on a power play after Wild captain Jared Spurgeon was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking on the Maple Leafs centre. But the home side couldn’t capitalize a second time with the man advantage before Minnesota pulled away in the middle period.

KEY STAT

Hughes now has two goals and 18 assists for 20 points in 18 games with the Wild since being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade Dec. 12.

UP NEXT

Wild: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2026.