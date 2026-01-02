Menu

Canada

Air India pilot removed from flight at Vancouver airport before takeoff

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 2, 2026 5:19 pm
1 min read
A passenger holds a phone in their hand as an Air India aircraft taxis to a de-icing area prior to departure at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
A passenger holds a phone in their hand as an Air India aircraft taxis to a de-icing area prior to departure at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Transport Canada has reportedly asked Air India to investigate one of its pilots after the pilot was removed from a flight before takeoff at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 23.

Reports say the RCMP conducted two breathalyzer tests before the pilot was removed for being unfit for duty.

In a statement to the media, Air India said the flight from Vancouver to Delhi experienced a “last-minute delay,” and an alternate pilot was brought in to operate the flight.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry,” the statement read.

“Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations.”

Richmond RCMP did not identify the airline but said a pilot was arrested on Dec. 23 after a “report of concern” involving an airline crew member.

Vancouver Airport also confirmed the incident in a statement and said the flight was delayed for several hours, but departed safely later in the afternoon.

The flight was reported to be an Air India Boeing 777, which can seat more than 340 passengers.

-with files from The Canadian Press

