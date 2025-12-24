Winnipeg’s Rossbrook House hosts hundreds for Christmas feast

Send this page to someone via email

Santa Claus welcomed hundreds of people to Winnipeg’s Rossbrook House for the non-profit’s annual holiday feast.

“It’s extra Christmas for the kids,” Danielle Jadick said.

This is the second year Jadick has brought her grandkids to this event. She says they enjoy the food, Santa and gifts.

“Rossbrook House does a lot for the community and it’s very appreciated by the people out here,” Jadick said.

Rossbrook House has hosted a holiday feast for decades. For many, executive director Patty Mainville says, it’s more than just a meal.

“To be able to have a Santa, because not all of our families have the opportunity to go to a mall to get those pictures,” Mainville said.

This year’s meal is put on by The Sons and Daughters of Italy, who serve a mix of traditional and Italian dishes.

“It’s just an opportunity for the Italian community to share a beautiful meal and music and Santa and gifts with the West End community that a lot of the Italian immigrants came into in years back,” John Giavedoni, Sons and Daughters of Italy co-chair, said.

True North Youth Foundation is also contributing to this Christmas Eve holiday celebration by providing gifts for families.

“There’s so many people who have donated to be able to put an event like this together for us,” Mainville.