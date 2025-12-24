Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg’s Rossbrook House hosts hundreds for Christmas feast

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
Hundreds of people enjoyed a holiday feast at Rossbrook House on Christmas Eve. View image in full screen
Hundreds of people enjoyed a holiday feast at Rossbrook House on Christmas Eve. Walther Bernal/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Santa Claus welcomed hundreds of people to Winnipeg’s Rossbrook House for the non-profit’s annual holiday feast.

“It’s extra Christmas for the kids,” Danielle Jadick said.

This is the second year Jadick has brought her grandkids to this event. She says they enjoy the food, Santa and gifts.

“Rossbrook House does a lot for the community and it’s very appreciated by the people out here,” Jadick said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rossbrook House has hosted a holiday feast for decades. For many, executive director Patty Mainville says, it’s more than just a meal.

“To be able to have a Santa, because not all of our families have the opportunity to go to a mall to get those pictures,” Mainville said.

This year’s meal is put on by The Sons and Daughters of Italy, who serve a mix of traditional and Italian dishes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just an opportunity for the Italian community to share a beautiful meal and music and Santa and gifts with the West End community that a lot of the Italian immigrants came into in years back,” John Giavedoni, Sons and Daughters of Italy co-chair, said.

True North Youth Foundation is also contributing to this Christmas Eve holiday celebration by providing gifts for families.

“There’s so many people who have donated to be able to put an event like this together for us,” Mainville.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices