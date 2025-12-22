Abbotsford golf course faces long road to recovery after flooding

Send this page to someone via email

When floodwaters swept through Abbotsford, B.C., the Fraserglen Golf Course and the adjoining Hole 19 Bar and Grill were hit hard.

Owners say they had only hours to move equipment to higher ground, uncertain what the aftermath would look like.

“Shock, a lot of people are disappointed here in this neighbourhood. We’ve gotten to know the neighbours and the people that frequent our bar and grill and our golf courses,” co-owner Paul Grewal said on Dec.12, 2025.

“It happened so fast. We had three hours to literally get everything out of there and we can only save so much.”

Now, more than a week later, the extent of the damage is evident.

While some water has receded, large sections of the course remain submerged and debris from nearby farms and properties is scattered across the 56-acre site.

“The ground is so soft, so we can’t get heavy equipment on the grass, on the turf at all so this is going to be a while,” said co-owner Sukhi Dhami.

“It’s going to be a lot of manpower to get everything off site here. A lot of stuff from neighbouring properties, debris from the whole prairie seems to be all piled up here.”

Inside the restaurant, the floodwater left a trail of destruction. Most of the furniture and restaurant supplies now sit outside covered in mud.

“The restaurant hurts a bit more because we spent a year, this whole year, kind of doing upgrades and the renos this place needed,” said Dhami.

“Now we’re back at square one here. So now we’re ripping stuff out, cleaning it all up, and then taking it from there.”

The owners say the cleanup and recovery process will take months, and reopening the golf course and restaurant is not immediate.

They are also calling for long-term solutions to prevent future flooding.

“This is something at the federal level. The city does have a plan, but it’s going to cost money, so hopefully the feds kind of step in and figure something out here,” said Dhami.

Despite challenges, Dhami says the community’s support has been encouraging.

“A lot of neighbors have been coming by, customers, and that support it’s been good. We know we’re on the right track here for a new building. So, it’s taking it one step at a time,” he said.