N.L. premier pays tribute to pioneer neurosurgeon

ST. JOHN’S – Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham is offering his tribute to the death of a well-known neurosurgeon.

On social media, Wakeham says Dr. Falah Maroun was a “true pioneer of medicine” in his province and his legacy will be felt for generations.

An obituary says Maroun died Friday at the age of 90.

The physician, who was born in Lebanon, came to Newfoundland and Labrador in 1967 and later became the province’s chief of neurology — a role he held for almost 40 years.

A provincial biography says Maroun performed in 1970 the province’s first seizure surgery for epilepsy, putting St. John’s on the map as one of the only places in the world that provided this type of surgery.

He was given the Order of Canada in 2002 and was invested into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2025.