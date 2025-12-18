Hockey, table tennis to go ahead in Alberta after figure skating opts out over trans law

Send this page to someone via email

The bodies that govern hockey and table tennis in Canada say their events in Alberta are going ahead despite the province’s law banning transgender athletes from female amateur sports.

Hockey Canada and Table Tennis Canada made the comments after Skate Canada announced this week it won’t be hosting events in Alberta due to the province’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act.

The act prevents transgender Albertans who are 12 and older from competing in female-only sports.

Premier Danielle Smith has called Skate Canada’s decision disgraceful and said she expects an apology from the figure skating group.

David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, says Skate Canada’s decision has prompted other sport organizations to consider whether Alberta’s law is right for their sports.

Among them is Wrestling Canada Lutte, the body for Olympic-style wrestling, which says it’s reviewing the law to determine if it will change its event hosting policies.