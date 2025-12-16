Menu

Headline link
Canada

Skate Canada to stop hosting events in Alberta due to sports gender law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2025 2:58 pm
1 min read
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform their free dance in the ice dance competition at the Canadian National Skating Championships in Laval, Que., on Sunday, Jan.19, 2025. View image in full screen
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform their free dance in the ice dance competition at the Canadian National Skating Championships in Laval, Que., on Sunday, Jan.19, 2025. Christinne Muschi/ The Canadian Press
Skate Canada says it won’t host national and international-level events in Alberta, citing provincial law that restricts transgender athletes from participating in female-only sports.

The organization said in a statement Tuesday that its decision was made following its assessment of Alberta’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, which took effect Sept. 1.

Skate Canada says it is unable to host events in the province while maintaining its standards for safety and inclusivity.

The decision applies only to national- and international-level events and does not affect Alberta athletes’ ability to participate in Skate Canada programming and competitions, the organization said.

No upcoming national or international events are scheduled to be held in Alberta.

“We will continue to monitor legislative developments in the province and will reassess hosting opportunities as circumstances evolve,” Skate Canada said in a Tuesday statement.

The 2025-26 Skate Canada Challenge was held in Calgary from Nov. 27-30, and the city also hosted the 2024 national championships.

The bill affecting transgender citizens was passed earlier in December and marked the fourth time in under two months the Alberta government used the Charter’s notwithstanding clause.

The notwithstanding clause is a provision that allows governments to override certain sections of the Charter for up to five years.

The set of three laws police names and pronouns in school, ban transgender girls from participating in amateur female sports, and restrict gender-affirming health care for youth under 16.

The latter prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and hormone therapy for those under 16.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

