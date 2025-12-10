Macklin Celebrini not focused on Olympic talk

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Macklin Celebrini walked into Canada’s locker room at the men’s world hockey championship back in May with wide eyes.

The teenage phenom’s stall and nameplate were strategically nestled between Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Celebrini then joined Crosby and MacKinnon over the summer for a series of skating sessions.

“They were so great to me,” the San Jose Sharks forward recalled of the two superstars. “Just being around them, seeing two legends, how they carry themselves, approach every day. Two guys I looked up to growing up … pretty cool.”

Celebrini could be in for another pinch-me moment alongside Crosby and MacKinnon at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 19-year-old centre sat third in NHL scoring this season with 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) through 31 games heading into Wednesday’s action — a torrid start that has placed him squarely on the radar of Canada’s brain trust as it sifts through an embarrassment of offensive talent up front.

Story continues below advertisement

Celebrini, however, is doing his best to stay focused on the day-to-day of his second professional campaign.

“It’s a goal, it’s a dream of every kid who grows up in Canada,” Celebrini said Wednesday of the Olympics after San Jose practised at Scotiabank Arena. “Can’t really control what they decide or what they do, but being on that team would be a huge honour.”

The No. 1 pick at the 2024 draft has never had an issue putting up points at any level, but it’s his all-around game that has stood out and brought him into consideration.

“He’s arguably one of our most physical forwards down low in the defensive zone,” Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “That’s been a big growth for him. And going to world championships, playing with those guys … sometimes it’s OK not to touch the puck or have an impact every shift.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s starting to realize that.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Celebrini is doing his best to ignore the Olympic selection process noise for the Milan Cortina Games, but couldn’t avoid it with the Sharks rolling through Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

“I try to stay off social media,” he said. “Everyone’s gonna have their opinions and what they think, and you’re allowed to, but there’s so much of it.”

Celebrini has also been keeping an eye on fellow North Vancouver, B.C., product Connor Bedard, who’s making his own case for a Canadian roster spot with 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 29 games for the Chicago Blackhawks.

“It’s great to see how much success he’s having,” Celebrini said. “And the way he’s lifting up that organization.”

San Jose winger Tyler Toffoli said Celebrini’s work ethic, coupled with his skill, is an aspect that sets him apart from most players.

“Brings the energy every single night,” said the veteran forward. “Not only is he producing, but he does the little things that go a long way.”

Sharks tough guy Ryan Reaves said Celebrini, who had 63 points as a rookie, doesn’t cheat the sport at any point.

“Sometimes, especially this new generation, you see them turn over the puck, and they swing, and they wait behind the defence for a breakaway pass,” Reaves said. “That’s not really his game. He’s slamming on the brakes, he’s getting back, he’s backchecking, he’s getting gritty in the corners.

Story continues below advertisement

“Complete package.”

Warsofsky said Celebrini’s willingness to learn and be coached has been a massive part of his development after one season at Boston University in the NCAA.

“Doesn’t think he knows it all,” Warsofsky said. “Extremely humble in the way he goes about his business. He’s had some great influences around him, from (Sharks legends) Patrick Marleau to (Joe Thornton).

“Sometimes it’s not just hockey skill-related, it’s: ‘How do you go about being a leader?’ I’m sure he learned a lot from Sid in that regard. I’m sure he’s learned from MacKinnon on certain aspects. That’s what makes great players great in any sport. I can’t say enough great things about him.”

So does Celebrini remind him of anyone?

“He’s got a lot of Sid in him … he’s got some Nate MacKinnon (with) the competitiveness,” Warsofsky said. “But the end of the day, Mac is Mac. And we’re gonna let him be him.”

Celebrini, meanwhile, hasn’t allowed himself to think about stepping on the ice in Milan when Canada plays its first game at the Olympics in 12 years on Feb. 12. He also doesn’t see the rebuilding Sharks’ solid 14-14-3 start or his own eye-popping stat line as anything other than part of an expected trajectory.

“I believe in myself,” Celebrini said. “I believe in what I can do, and I believe in the work I put in. I can’t say I’m surprised or I feel any other way.”

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2025.