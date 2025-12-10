Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Report raises concerns about human rights of N.S. female migrant workers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2025 1:54 pm
1 min read
Workers prune fruit trees in Pereaux, N.S., on Friday, April 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Workers prune fruit trees in Pereaux, N.S., on Friday, April 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report says Nova Scotia is failing to adequately protect female migrant workers employed on farms and seafood plants in the province.

The report, published by the Centre for Migrant Worker Rights Nova Scotia, reviewed over 40 pieces of existing research and surveyed dozens of workers in the Colchester, Cumberland, and Pictou counties of the province.

Over half of the women surveyed reported overcrowding at employer-provided housing, with 62 per cent reporting too few washrooms and other facilities.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Unsafe working conditions were also a concern.

Seventy per cent of respondents surveyed said they were required to work outside in severe weather conditions.

The report recommends the federal and provincial governments should provide workers with open work permits so they are not tethered to one employer.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of respondents also felt that they were not adequately informed of their rights as workers or supports available to them upon arriving in Nova Scotia.

Click to play video: 'Advocate unhappy with migrant workers program changes'
Advocate unhappy with migrant workers program changes
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices