No charges laid in fatal Ontario crash that killed 4 students, 1 teacher

Ontario Provincial Police say they have wrapped up an investigation into a catastrophic collision that took the lives of four students and a teacher, and left families and communities grieving.

In a video update posted to social media, OPP said the investigation into the fatal collision in Middlesex County is formally complete and no charges will be laid.

“After a review of all evidence and circumstances, no charges will be laid in relation to this incident,” Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in the post Tuesday.

The collision happened on May 23 at Thorndale Road and Cobble Hills Road, when an SUV carrying four teen girls and their coach was headed back from a softball tournament.

At around 4:30 p.m., the vehicle collided with a transport truck and then a second SUV.

Three girls — two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 33-year-old teacher and coach Matt Eckert, and another 16-year-old girl were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died in hospital.

The occupants of the second SUV and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Eckert, remembered as a dedicated mentor with the Owen Sound NorthStars Junior B Lacrosse club, was mourned widely across the region.

Messages of condolence poured in, including from Premier Doug Ford, who said he was “devastated” by the tragedy.

OPP say they “continue to extend heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

Police say no further information is expected.