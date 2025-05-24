5 dead after SUV collides with transport truck in Ontario

Five people, including four teens, have died following a multi-vehicle crash in southwestern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in Middlesex County near London, Ont.
Investigators say an SUV carrying five people collided with a transport truck, then hit a second SUV, at the intersection of Thorndale Road and Cobble Hills Road.
Get daily National news
Three of the first SUV’s passengers, two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 33-year-old male driver of the same SUV was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, as was a 16-year-old girl who was airlifted by Ornge. Both died in hospital.
The occupants of the second SUV and the transport truck driver suffered minor injuries. The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Police offered their condolences and did not speculate on the cause of the crash.
Authorities are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with dashcam footage or information about the crash to contact Middlesex OPP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
Comments