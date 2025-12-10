Threats force in-person GO station meeting to move online, Metrolinx says

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx has moved a series of upcoming public information sessions about the upcoming Simcoe Street closure in Oshawa to online, after what the agency calls an “anonymous threat” directed at staff.

In a response to Global News, Metrolinx confirmed it has shifted three planned drop-in sessions to virtual-only and cancelled an in-person event scheduled at Durham College’s Oshawa GO station.

The threat comes after an announcement was made regarding the planned two-year closure of Simcoe Street, part of construction for the Lakeshore East GO expansion toward Bowmanville.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The agency has also confirmed that Durham Regional Police Service is the authority currently investigating the matter.

“Following the advice of authorities, who are currently investigating a recent anonymous threat directed at Metrolinx, we are adjusting our planned in-person drop-in sessions… to virtual sessions,” the agency said in a notice sent to residents.

Story continues below advertisement

It added the change was made “to prioritize the safety and well-being of our staff while ensuring you still have access to the information you need.”

The brief update comes as Metrolinx continues community outreach on a planned two-year closure of the Oshawa thoroughfare to construct the Lakeshore East GO expansion out to Bowmanville.

Metrolinx thanked residents for “understanding and support” as it implements temporary safety measures.

Global News has reached out to Durham police for comment.