Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

With winter approaching, Regina non-profit helps those in need

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 9:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'North Central Family Centre prepares for the winter season'
North Central Family Centre prepares for the winter season
WATCH: As temperatures are dropping below -20, North Central Family Centre is preparing to support the community in every way possible.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winter is creeping into Regina and with it, vulnerable people are looking for external support.

One non-profit organization, North Central Family Centre, is hoping to support those in need in these coming months.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Through accepting donations of jackets, gloves, diapers and more, North Central Family Centre is hoping to lessen the load of those struggling by providing them support in any way that they can.

Trending Now

The non-profit is looking to accept donations from the community to continue providing support in the difficult months ahead.

More details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices