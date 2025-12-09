With winter approaching, Regina non-profit helps those in need

See more sharing options

Winter is creeping into Regina and with it, vulnerable people are looking for external support.

One non-profit organization, North Central Family Centre, is hoping to support those in need in these coming months.

Through accepting donations of jackets, gloves, diapers and more, North Central Family Centre is hoping to lessen the load of those struggling by providing them support in any way that they can.

The non-profit is looking to accept donations from the community to continue providing support in the difficult months ahead.

