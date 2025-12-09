Menu

Accelerated Valley Line West LRT construction complete for 2025

By Kabi Moulitharan & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 7:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Accelerated Valley Line West LRT construction completed for 2025'
Accelerated Valley Line West LRT construction completed for 2025
WATCH: The final phase of this year's Valley Line West LRT construction is wrapping up. roadwork is winding down and some major streets are back up and running. As Kabi Moulitharan reports, it's a much-needed break for restaurants trying to make up for losses
The final phase of this year’s Valley Line West LRT construction is wrapping up.

Since April, 104 Avenue from 105 to 121 Street was reduced to one lane in each direction due to Valley Line West LRT construction.

But since Monday, all lanes on the stretch of road in downtown Edmonton have reopened.

The goal was to complete the majority of roadwork in a single construction season by closing down full intersections at a time, in order to reduce long-term traffic impacts.

Marigold Infrastructure Partners is building the west leg of the Valley Line, and company spokesperson Jonathan Cox said on Tuesday all phases have been completed on time.

“We’ve delivered two seasons worth of work in one season,” Cox said. “We delivered everything on or before the committed timeframe, so we are pleased with that.”

Cox said this a significant milestone because the construction has now passed the point where major roadwork has a big impact on drivers and pedestrians, and the next few constructions cycles should have minimal disruptions on traffic flow.

Click to play video: 'Major work on Valley Line LRT West elevated guideway complete'
Major work on Valley Line LRT West elevated guideway complete
However, drivers will now have to come to terms with some permanent changes, as there won’t be as many left-hand turns.

Instead, Cox said many areas will only allow right-in and right-out traffic patterns.

“If people are not used to this, then I’d encourage them to get used to it because this is not going to change.”

While some intersections will be closed for roadwork in the 2026 construction season, Cox says most of the Valley Line construction will be focused on track work, signalling and testing in some areas.

More than half of the project is complete and Marigold said crews are on track to finish the project in 2028.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

