Accelerated Valley Line West LRT construction complete for 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The final phase of this year’s Valley Line West LRT construction is wrapping up.

Since April, 104 Avenue from 105 to 121 Street was reduced to one lane in each direction due to Valley Line West LRT construction.

But since Monday, all lanes on the stretch of road in downtown Edmonton have reopened.

The goal was to complete the majority of roadwork in a single construction season by closing down full intersections at a time, in order to reduce long-term traffic impacts.

Marigold Infrastructure Partners is building the west leg of the Valley Line, and company spokesperson Jonathan Cox said on Tuesday all phases have been completed on time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’ve delivered two seasons worth of work in one season,” Cox said. “We delivered everything on or before the committed timeframe, so we are pleased with that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cox said this a significant milestone because the construction has now passed the point where major roadwork has a big impact on drivers and pedestrians, and the next few constructions cycles should have minimal disruptions on traffic flow.

1:36 Major work on Valley Line LRT West elevated guideway complete

However, drivers will now have to come to terms with some permanent changes, as there won’t be as many left-hand turns.

Instead, Cox said many areas will only allow right-in and right-out traffic patterns.

“If people are not used to this, then I’d encourage them to get used to it because this is not going to change.”

While some intersections will be closed for roadwork in the 2026 construction season, Cox says most of the Valley Line construction will be focused on track work, signalling and testing in some areas.

Story continues below advertisement

More than half of the project is complete and Marigold said crews are on track to finish the project in 2028.