Airdrie rallies in support of holiday hamper program following theft

For decades, it’s been the hallmark event in Airdrie, Alta. — a local group rallying support from everyone who’s a part of the community just north of Calgary.

Airdrie 1st’s annual holiday hamper program has brightened the season for hundreds of families each year through donations from citizens and businesses.

“When somebody needs something in Airdrie, they all jump to it,” explained Tanya Mastre, the director of Airdrie 1st.

For nearly as long as the program has been around, the Airdrie Minor Hockey Association has been one of its biggest supporters.

But late last month, their efforts suffered a serious setback.

During a charity hockey game on Nov. 29, the association’s donation bin was ransacked.

Staff from Airdrie 1st came to pick up some of the donations, but what was left, according to volunteers, vanished.

“It really hit our community hard,” Mastre said. “We knew how hard they were working for us.”

But within days, teams across several age groups rallied amongst themselves to redouble their efforts.

“All the parents were here, I think it was during a practice, and I was like, ‘Guys, this sucks. We have to try to do something,'” said parent and volunteer Samantha Murley.

In the case of one team — the U15 AAA Extreme — they hosted a virtual bottle drive on just days’ notice.

“We just decided to put it on our personal Facebook pages — ‘Anyone got bottles? We can come pick them up,'” Murley said.

Despite the team’s players hailing from communities anywhere from Canmore to Carstairs, their local efforts quickly added up.

The team raised $1,399, and the local bottle depot in Airdrie rounded the total up to an even $1,500 — sending the team on a shopping spree for more donations.

The Airdrie U15 Xtreme AAA team was able to raise $1,500 with a bottle drive on days’ notice after learning of the thefts from the minor hockey association’s donation box.

“All those kids stepped up, it was so cool,” Murley said.

Staff at Airdrie 1st were brought to tears when the three wagons worth of donations rolled in.

“I know how much time it is when you get to practice and you have to play your games,” Mastre said. “The fact that they also did that for us and other organizations is amazing.”

The extra support comes at a critical time for the community group, which received close to 500 applications for the hamper program this year.

“In the three years I’ve been here, I’ve unfortunately seen the need increase,” Mastre said, adding they’re handing out 388 hampers later this month — a roughly 10 per cent increase compared to the year before.

“It’s almost nerve-wracking to think about that many people out there needing that support.”

Even though the work is constantly mounting, Mastre says the day when the hampers go out is always worth the effort.

“I just wish I could bottle that feeling up and release it so everyone could have it.”

Airdrie 1st is still in need of donations — particularly for teens and adults — ahead of their drop-off deadline on Thursday, Dec. 11.

You can donate at the donation centre at 340 Main St. S, or visit their website.