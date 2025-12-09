Menu

Consumer

McCain Tasti Taters recalled in Canada due to plastic pieces

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 2:28 pm
1 min read
A tray of tater tots sits in a paper dish View image in full screen
FILE -- A student reaches for tater tots in a paper tray. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled McCain‘s Tasti Taters brand Crispy Potato Bites because the food items may contain pieces of plastic.

The food recall notice was published Tuesday and says the risk assessment for the recalled Potato Bites is a “Class II,” which is the second risk level among three.

According to the agency’s definitions, Class II is deemed for “a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems.”

The recall specifically applies to McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites in both the 800 gram and 1.8 kilogram sizes, and may include a product code of F250226.

Story continues below advertisement

If customers have purchased the listed products, the CFIA says do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

