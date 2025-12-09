McCain Tasti Taters recalled in Canada due to plastic pieces

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled McCain‘s Tasti Taters brand Crispy Potato Bites because the food items may contain pieces of plastic.

The food recall notice was published Tuesday and says the risk assessment for the recalled Potato Bites is a “Class II,” which is the second risk level among three.

According to the agency’s definitions, Class II is deemed for “a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems.”

The recall specifically applies to McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites in both the 800 gram and 1.8 kilogram sizes, and may include a product code of F250226.

If customers have purchased the listed products, the CFIA says do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.